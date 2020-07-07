Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3336 West Taylor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3336 West Taylor Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3336 West Taylor Street
3336 W Taylor St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3336 W Taylor St, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3336 West Taylor Street have any available units?
3336 West Taylor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3336 West Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3336 West Taylor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 West Taylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 West Taylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 3336 West Taylor Street offer parking?
No, 3336 West Taylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 3336 West Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 West Taylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 West Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 3336 West Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 3336 West Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 3336 West Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 West Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 West Taylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 West Taylor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 West Taylor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College