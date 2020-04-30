Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3336 E HUBBELL Street
3336 E HUBBELL Street
3336 East Hubbell Street
No Longer Available
Location
3336 East Hubbell Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Updated rental home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a private pool with NO HOA!. Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz counters and SS appliances. New tile, carpet and neutral paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3336 E HUBBELL Street have any available units?
3336 E HUBBELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3336 E HUBBELL Street have?
Some of 3336 E HUBBELL Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3336 E HUBBELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
3336 E HUBBELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 E HUBBELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 3336 E HUBBELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3336 E HUBBELL Street offer parking?
No, 3336 E HUBBELL Street does not offer parking.
Does 3336 E HUBBELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 E HUBBELL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 E HUBBELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 3336 E HUBBELL Street has a pool.
Does 3336 E HUBBELL Street have accessible units?
No, 3336 E HUBBELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 E HUBBELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 E HUBBELL Street has units with dishwashers.
