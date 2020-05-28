3334 W PIERSON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

*** No Longer Available, Pending Completing Application *** Charming Mid-Century Ranch Style Home with decorative wrought iron front fence. Neutral tiled floor throughout, ceiling fans, large picture window, recessed lighting, & move-in ready. Stunning new eat-in kitchen features stylish counters, subway tiled backsplash, & plenty of white wood cabinets w/hardware. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 1.75 updated baths. Bonus room with endless possibilities. Spacious backyard boasts covered patio w/an extended patio for dining. Room for a pool or garden. Close to Grand Canyon University, I-17, Restaurants, & Shopping.