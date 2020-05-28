All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

3334 W PIERSON Street

3334 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3334 West Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Northwest Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*** No Longer Available, Pending Completing Application *** Charming Mid-Century Ranch Style Home with decorative wrought iron front fence. Neutral tiled floor throughout, ceiling fans, large picture window, recessed lighting, & move-in ready. Stunning new eat-in kitchen features stylish counters, subway tiled backsplash, & plenty of white wood cabinets w/hardware. Generous sized bedrooms, ample closets, & 1.75 updated baths. Bonus room with endless possibilities. Spacious backyard boasts covered patio w/an extended patio for dining. Room for a pool or garden. Close to Grand Canyon University, I-17, Restaurants, & Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 W PIERSON Street have any available units?
3334 W PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 W PIERSON Street have?
Some of 3334 W PIERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 W PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3334 W PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 W PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3334 W PIERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3334 W PIERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 3334 W PIERSON Street offers parking.
Does 3334 W PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 W PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 W PIERSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 3334 W PIERSON Street has a pool.
Does 3334 W PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 3334 W PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 W PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 W PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.
