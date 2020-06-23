Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3332 W KIMBERLY Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3332 W KIMBERLY Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3332 W KIMBERLY Way
3332 West Kimberly Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3332 West Kimberly Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great little 2 bed 2 bath plus office that shows light and bright. Good size kitchen with dining nook.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3332 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
3332 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3332 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
3332 W KIMBERLY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 W KIMBERLY Way pet-friendly?
No, 3332 W KIMBERLY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3332 W KIMBERLY Way offer parking?
No, 3332 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer parking.
Does 3332 W KIMBERLY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 W KIMBERLY Way have a pool?
No, 3332 W KIMBERLY Way does not have a pool.
Does 3332 W KIMBERLY Way have accessible units?
No, 3332 W KIMBERLY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 W KIMBERLY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 W KIMBERLY Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 W KIMBERLY Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3332 W KIMBERLY Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College