Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3330 West Rancho Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3330 West Rancho Drive

3330 West Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3330 West Rancho Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Great location at 35th Ave and Bethany Home! Close to Cristown Mall, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large corner lot, storage shed, large back yard, and RV gate. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. No pets. No Section 8. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. House is ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $250 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 West Rancho Drive have any available units?
3330 West Rancho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3330 West Rancho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3330 West Rancho Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 West Rancho Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3330 West Rancho Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3330 West Rancho Drive offer parking?
No, 3330 West Rancho Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3330 West Rancho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 West Rancho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 West Rancho Drive have a pool?
No, 3330 West Rancho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3330 West Rancho Drive have accessible units?
No, 3330 West Rancho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 West Rancho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 West Rancho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 West Rancho Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 West Rancho Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
