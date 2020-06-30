Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3329 W GLASS Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3329 W GLASS Lane
3329 West Glass Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3329 West Glass Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home. Rent amount includes tax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3329 W GLASS Lane have any available units?
3329 W GLASS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3329 W GLASS Lane have?
Some of 3329 W GLASS Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3329 W GLASS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3329 W GLASS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 W GLASS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3329 W GLASS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3329 W GLASS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3329 W GLASS Lane offers parking.
Does 3329 W GLASS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 W GLASS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 W GLASS Lane have a pool?
No, 3329 W GLASS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3329 W GLASS Lane have accessible units?
No, 3329 W GLASS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 W GLASS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 W GLASS Lane has units with dishwashers.
