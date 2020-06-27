All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3329 E Long Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3329 E Long Lake Road
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:27 AM

3329 E Long Lake Road

3329 East Long Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Lakewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3329 East Long Lake Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental home great price, will not last long. 3 bed 2 full baths, living, family and 2 car garage. Excellent area in the heart of Ahwatukee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 E Long Lake Road have any available units?
3329 E Long Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 E Long Lake Road have?
Some of 3329 E Long Lake Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 E Long Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3329 E Long Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 E Long Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 3329 E Long Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3329 E Long Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 3329 E Long Lake Road offers parking.
Does 3329 E Long Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 E Long Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 E Long Lake Road have a pool?
No, 3329 E Long Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 3329 E Long Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3329 E Long Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 E Long Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 E Long Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College