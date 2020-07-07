Rent Calculator
Home
Phoenix, AZ
3328 West Frier Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
3328 West Frier Drive
3328 West Frier Drive
Browse Similar Places
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
3328 West Frier Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5477303)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 West Frier Drive have any available units?
3328 West Frier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3328 West Frier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3328 West Frier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 West Frier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 West Frier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3328 West Frier Drive offer parking?
No, 3328 West Frier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3328 West Frier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 West Frier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 West Frier Drive have a pool?
No, 3328 West Frier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3328 West Frier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3328 West Frier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 West Frier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 West Frier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 West Frier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 West Frier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
