All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3328 W ALICIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3328 W ALICIA Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM

3328 W ALICIA Drive

3328 West Alicia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3328 West Alicia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Application in document tab 1 per individual over the age of 18. Can you please text then show.***We Have A Approved Applicant***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 W ALICIA Drive have any available units?
3328 W ALICIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 W ALICIA Drive have?
Some of 3328 W ALICIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 W ALICIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3328 W ALICIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 W ALICIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3328 W ALICIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3328 W ALICIA Drive offer parking?
No, 3328 W ALICIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3328 W ALICIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 W ALICIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 W ALICIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3328 W ALICIA Drive has a pool.
Does 3328 W ALICIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3328 W ALICIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 W ALICIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 W ALICIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College