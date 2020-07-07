Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3326 West Taylor Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3326 West Taylor Street
3326 W Taylor St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
3326 W Taylor St, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3326 West Taylor Street have any available units?
3326 West Taylor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3326 West Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3326 West Taylor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 West Taylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 West Taylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 3326 West Taylor Street offer parking?
No, 3326 West Taylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 3326 West Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 West Taylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 West Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 3326 West Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 3326 West Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 3326 West Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 West Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3326 West Taylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 West Taylor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3326 West Taylor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
