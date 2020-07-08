All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

3324 West Jackson Street

3324 West Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3324 West Jackson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Wormsers

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 West Jackson Street have any available units?
3324 West Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 West Jackson Street have?
Some of 3324 West Jackson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 West Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3324 West Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 West Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 West Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3324 West Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 3324 West Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3324 West Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 West Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 West Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 3324 West Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3324 West Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 3324 West Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 West Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 West Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

