All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3324 W Del Monico Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3324 W Del Monico Ln
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

3324 W Del Monico Ln

3324 West Del Monico Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3324 West Del Monico Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse with private back patio. All tile. Eat in kitchen, stove included. Washer/dryer hook ups in separate storage shed. Community POOL! Pet Friendly (on approval) No cats please. Renters Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 W Del Monico Ln have any available units?
3324 W Del Monico Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 W Del Monico Ln have?
Some of 3324 W Del Monico Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 W Del Monico Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3324 W Del Monico Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 W Del Monico Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 W Del Monico Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3324 W Del Monico Ln offer parking?
No, 3324 W Del Monico Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3324 W Del Monico Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 W Del Monico Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 W Del Monico Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3324 W Del Monico Ln has a pool.
Does 3324 W Del Monico Ln have accessible units?
No, 3324 W Del Monico Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 W Del Monico Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 W Del Monico Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College