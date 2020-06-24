Rent Calculator
3324 E LONG LAKE Road
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM
1 of 28
3324 E LONG LAKE Road
3324 East Long Lake Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3324 East Long Lake Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very Special 4 bed room home.Large private back yard,with mountain views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3324 E LONG LAKE Road have any available units?
3324 E LONG LAKE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3324 E LONG LAKE Road have?
Some of 3324 E LONG LAKE Road's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3324 E LONG LAKE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3324 E LONG LAKE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 E LONG LAKE Road pet-friendly?
No, 3324 E LONG LAKE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3324 E LONG LAKE Road offer parking?
No, 3324 E LONG LAKE Road does not offer parking.
Does 3324 E LONG LAKE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 E LONG LAKE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 E LONG LAKE Road have a pool?
No, 3324 E LONG LAKE Road does not have a pool.
Does 3324 E LONG LAKE Road have accessible units?
No, 3324 E LONG LAKE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 E LONG LAKE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 E LONG LAKE Road has units with dishwashers.
