3322 W. Leodra Ln.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM
3322 W. Leodra Ln.
3322 West Leodra Lane
No Longer Available
Location
3322 West Leodra Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Southern Views
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3322 W. Leodra Ln. have any available units?
3322 W. Leodra Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3322 W. Leodra Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3322 W. Leodra Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 W. Leodra Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 3322 W. Leodra Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3322 W. Leodra Ln. offer parking?
No, 3322 W. Leodra Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 3322 W. Leodra Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 W. Leodra Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 W. Leodra Ln. have a pool?
No, 3322 W. Leodra Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3322 W. Leodra Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3322 W. Leodra Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 W. Leodra Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 W. Leodra Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 W. Leodra Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 W. Leodra Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
