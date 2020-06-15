3318 N 18TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This awesome Community is just a few minutes from the hip & trendy Melrose District w/all its hotspots, restaurants, entertainment & eclectic shopping venues; tryout Googie & Modern Manor. These must-see industrial contemporary newly renovated bdrm, 1 bath units feature an industrial loft theme complete with exposed wood stairs; stained concrete floors; high-end stainless steel appliances; white cabinetry with granite counter tops & stainless steel open storage shelving; bright white subway tile in both the kitchen & baths; designer fixtures & lighting throughout; an in-unit washer/dryer; 2-inch white, wood blinds & very your own private patio/yard area. Each unit has 1 assigned covered parking space located right out the front door of the unit. The complex has a sparkling pool and is Pet-Friendly with owner's approval. Photos are of the community's MODEL unit and are used to depict finishes and surfaces ONLY. The 1-bedroom's floor plan will be different than the photos depict.