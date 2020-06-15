All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3318 N 18TH Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:52 AM

3318 N 18TH Avenue

3318 North 18th Avenue · (602) 788-1947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3318 North 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This awesome Community is just a few minutes from the hip & trendy Melrose District w/all its hotspots, restaurants, entertainment & eclectic shopping venues; tryout Googie & Modern Manor. These must-see industrial contemporary newly renovated bdrm, 1 bath units feature an industrial loft theme complete with exposed wood stairs; stained concrete floors; high-end stainless steel appliances; white cabinetry with granite counter tops & stainless steel open storage shelving; bright white subway tile in both the kitchen & baths; designer fixtures & lighting throughout; an in-unit washer/dryer; 2-inch white, wood blinds & very your own private patio/yard area. Each unit has 1 assigned covered parking space located right out the front door of the unit. The complex has a sparkling pool and is Pet-Friendly with owner's approval. Photos are of the community's MODEL unit and are used to depict finishes and surfaces ONLY. The 1-bedroom's floor plan will be different than the photos depict.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 N 18TH Avenue have any available units?
3318 N 18TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 N 18TH Avenue have?
Some of 3318 N 18TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 N 18TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3318 N 18TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 N 18TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 N 18TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3318 N 18TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3318 N 18TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3318 N 18TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 N 18TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 N 18TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3318 N 18TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 3318 N 18TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3318 N 18TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 N 18TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 N 18TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
