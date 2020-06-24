All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3312 W DEL MONICO Lane

3312 West Del Monico Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3312 West Del Monico Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse with private yard, covered parking, and large storage unit. Newer flooring throughout. Large, open kitchen with all appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have any available units?
3312 W DEL MONICO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have?
Some of 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3312 W DEL MONICO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane offers parking.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have a pool?
No, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have accessible units?
No, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane has units with dishwashers.
