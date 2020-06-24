Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3312 W DEL MONICO Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3312 W DEL MONICO Lane
3312 West Del Monico Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3312 West Del Monico Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse with private yard, covered parking, and large storage unit. Newer flooring throughout. Large, open kitchen with all appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have any available units?
3312 W DEL MONICO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have?
Some of 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3312 W DEL MONICO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane offers parking.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have a pool?
No, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have accessible units?
No, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 W DEL MONICO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College