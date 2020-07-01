All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM

3311 W KNUDSEN Drive

3311 West Knudsen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3311 West Knudsen Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Adobe Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom with office/den - Stainless Steel appliances - 1/2 block to Paseo Highland Park - plantation shutters t/o - 3rd garage stall has work bench - custom cabinets t/o - quiet inside lot - close to schools and shopping - excellent area Two refrigerators are included as well as washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive have any available units?
3311 W KNUDSEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive have?
Some of 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3311 W KNUDSEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive offers parking.
Does 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive have a pool?
No, 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 W KNUDSEN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

