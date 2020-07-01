3311 W KNUDSEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom with office/den - Stainless Steel appliances - 1/2 block to Paseo Highland Park - plantation shutters t/o - 3rd garage stall has work bench - custom cabinets t/o - quiet inside lot - close to schools and shopping - excellent area Two refrigerators are included as well as washer and dryer