3310 W LATONA Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM
1 of 58
3310 W LATONA Road
3310 West Latona Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3310 West Latona Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3310 W LATONA Road have any available units?
3310 W LATONA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3310 W LATONA Road have?
Some of 3310 W LATONA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3310 W LATONA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3310 W LATONA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 W LATONA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3310 W LATONA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3310 W LATONA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3310 W LATONA Road offers parking.
Does 3310 W LATONA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 W LATONA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 W LATONA Road have a pool?
No, 3310 W LATONA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3310 W LATONA Road have accessible units?
No, 3310 W LATONA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 W LATONA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 W LATONA Road has units with dishwashers.
