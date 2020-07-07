All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:25 AM

3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

3310 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

3310 East Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Stunning Rental Property. Beautiful grounds. . Mountain Views and amazing location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
No, 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer parking.
Does 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have units with air conditioning.

