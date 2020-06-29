Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3306 W Hidalgo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3306 W Hidalgo Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3306 W Hidalgo Ave
3306 West Hidalgo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3306 West Hidalgo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Meadows
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom w/ Ceiling Fans Through Out, 2 Car Garage and Nice Size Back Yard. Walking distance to the community park, close to Manzanita Park & South Mountain amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3306 W Hidalgo Ave have any available units?
3306 W Hidalgo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3306 W Hidalgo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3306 W Hidalgo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 W Hidalgo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3306 W Hidalgo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3306 W Hidalgo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3306 W Hidalgo Ave offers parking.
Does 3306 W Hidalgo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 W Hidalgo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 W Hidalgo Ave have a pool?
No, 3306 W Hidalgo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3306 W Hidalgo Ave have accessible units?
No, 3306 W Hidalgo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 W Hidalgo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 W Hidalgo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 W Hidalgo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 W Hidalgo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College