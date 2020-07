Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on this Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit with 1 car garage attached. All Kitchen, Bathrooms, Floors and Paint! Enclosed Private Patio off of Living Room. Pets considered only with HOA & owner's prior approvals and pet deposits. Owner stated aproximate square footage is 1200.



$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities including monthly $60 water fee. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.