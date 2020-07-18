3302 North 7th Street

Amenities

Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on the second floor! This condo is located in a resort style gated community! All appliances included in this unit! This condo is loaded with amenities, fitness center, billiards room, theater room, putting green, business center, swimming pools, spa and the list goes on!



Refundable Security Deposit: $1025

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $300 All Pets Must Be Approved By the Owner! Plus $50 Per Pet Rent Per Owner Request

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2.3%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available 6/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

