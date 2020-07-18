All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3302 North 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3302 North 7th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

3302 North 7th Street

3302 N 7th St · (480) 405-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Central Avenue Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3302 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
media room
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XAVixRvrxNk

Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on the second floor! This condo is located in a resort style gated community! All appliances included in this unit! This condo is loaded with amenities, fitness center, billiards room, theater room, putting green, business center, swimming pools, spa and the list goes on!

Refundable Security Deposit: $1025
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $300 All Pets Must Be Approved By the Owner! Plus $50 Per Pet Rent Per Owner Request
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available 6/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 North 7th Street have any available units?
3302 North 7th Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 North 7th Street have?
Some of 3302 North 7th Street's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3302 North 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 North 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3302 North 7th Street offer parking?
No, 3302 North 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3302 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 North 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 North 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3302 North 7th Street has a pool.
Does 3302 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 3302 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 North 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3302 North 7th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity