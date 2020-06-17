3302 N 7TH Street

Amenities
Beautifully updated & great location with luxury amenities, gated community, and covered parking. Condo conversion upgraded w/ Stainless refrigerator, smooth-top range, dishwasher, built-in microwave. Bedroom w/ a full bath and large walk-in closet. Inside laundry w/ full-size washer and dryer. Amenities include resort-style community pool and spa; gated entry; fully equipped exercise/fitness center; business center; private movie-theater; golf putting greens, Billiards, and gas BBQ grills. Unit comes with 1 car carport space