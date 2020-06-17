All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:17 AM

3302 N 7TH Street

3302 N 7th St · (480) 330-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3302 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 360 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Beautifully updated & great location with luxury amenities, gated community, and covered parking. Condo conversion upgraded w/ Stainless refrigerator, smooth-top range, dishwasher, built-in microwave. Bedroom w/ a full bath and large walk-in closet. Inside laundry w/ full-size washer and dryer. Amenities include resort-style community pool and spa; gated entry; fully equipped exercise/fitness center; business center; private movie-theater; golf putting greens, Billiards, and gas BBQ grills. Unit comes with 1 car carport space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 N 7TH Street have any available units?
3302 N 7TH Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 N 7TH Street have?
Some of 3302 N 7TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 N 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3302 N 7TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 N 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3302 N 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3302 N 7TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3302 N 7TH Street does offer parking.
Does 3302 N 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 N 7TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 N 7TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3302 N 7TH Street has a pool.
Does 3302 N 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3302 N 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 N 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 N 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
