Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3302 E TOPEKA Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3302 E TOPEKA Drive
3302 East Topeka Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3302 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath. All appliances included. Just north from Paradise Valley Community College. South of 101 and west of the 51.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
3302 E TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 3302 E TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3302 E TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3302 E TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 E TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
