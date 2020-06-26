All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

3302 E TOPEKA Drive

3302 East Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3302 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath. All appliances included. Just north from Paradise Valley Community College. South of 101 and west of the 51.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
3302 E TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 3302 E TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 E TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3302 E TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 E TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 E TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 E TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
