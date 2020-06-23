Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive
3301 East Rosemonte Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3301 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home ready for move-in! Nice big backyard with covered patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Fireplace in great room. Nice landscaping in front and back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive have any available units?
3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive have?
Some of 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive does offer parking.
Does 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive have a pool?
No, 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 E ROSEMONTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College