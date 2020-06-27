Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
330 W TONOPAH Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
330 W TONOPAH Drive
330 West Tonopah Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
330 West Tonopah Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great little 2 bed 2 bath property close to the Loop 101 and I-17. Close to shopping centers too! A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 W TONOPAH Drive have any available units?
330 W TONOPAH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 330 W TONOPAH Drive have?
Some of 330 W TONOPAH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 330 W TONOPAH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 W TONOPAH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W TONOPAH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 W TONOPAH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 330 W TONOPAH Drive offer parking?
No, 330 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 330 W TONOPAH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W TONOPAH Drive have a pool?
No, 330 W TONOPAH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 W TONOPAH Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 W TONOPAH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W TONOPAH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 W TONOPAH Drive has units with dishwashers.
