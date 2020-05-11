All apartments in Phoenix
328 W Campo Bello Dr

328 West Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

328 West Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
range
oven
Campo Bello - Property Id: 98002

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 full bath home with gated pool! 7th Ave & Bell area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98002
Property Id 98002

(RLNE4677291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W Campo Bello Dr have any available units?
328 W Campo Bello Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 W Campo Bello Dr have?
Some of 328 W Campo Bello Dr's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W Campo Bello Dr currently offering any rent specials?
328 W Campo Bello Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W Campo Bello Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 W Campo Bello Dr is pet friendly.
Does 328 W Campo Bello Dr offer parking?
No, 328 W Campo Bello Dr does not offer parking.
Does 328 W Campo Bello Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 W Campo Bello Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W Campo Bello Dr have a pool?
Yes, 328 W Campo Bello Dr has a pool.
Does 328 W Campo Bello Dr have accessible units?
No, 328 W Campo Bello Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W Campo Bello Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 W Campo Bello Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
