Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 32648 N 40TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
32648 N 40TH Place
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32648 N 40TH Place
32648 North 40th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
32648 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have any available units?
32648 N 40TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 32648 N 40TH Place have?
Some of 32648 N 40TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 32648 N 40TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
32648 N 40TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32648 N 40TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 32648 N 40TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 32648 N 40TH Place offers parking.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32648 N 40TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 32648 N 40TH Place has a pool.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have accessible units?
No, 32648 N 40TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32648 N 40TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College