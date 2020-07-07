All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

32648 N 40TH Place

32648 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

32648 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32648 N 40TH Place have any available units?
32648 N 40TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 32648 N 40TH Place have?
Some of 32648 N 40TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32648 N 40TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
32648 N 40TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32648 N 40TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 32648 N 40TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 32648 N 40TH Place offers parking.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32648 N 40TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 32648 N 40TH Place has a pool.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have accessible units?
No, 32648 N 40TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 32648 N 40TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32648 N 40TH Place has units with dishwashers.

