326 West Earll Drive - 4

326 W Earll Dr · (623) 282-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 W Earll Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled throughout. Right across the street from Park Central, St. Josephs, and short walking distance to the light rail. Come check out this very special and attractive building and perhaps your new hip pad?
A beautiful example of a Mid-Century Modern Revival. This charming, 8 unit apartment community, rests in the heart of the trendy mid-town Phoenix. Walking distant to Park Central Mall and St. Joseph's Hospital, the light rail, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, and lots of great restaurants and services. You'll love this quiet, yet hip location and you'll love this amazing building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 326 West Earll Drive - 4 have any available units?
326 West Earll Drive - 4 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 West Earll Drive - 4 have?
Some of 326 West Earll Drive - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 West Earll Drive - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
326 West Earll Drive - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 West Earll Drive - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 West Earll Drive - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 326 West Earll Drive - 4 does offer parking.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 West Earll Drive - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 4 have a pool?
No, 326 West Earll Drive - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 4 have accessible units?
Yes, 326 West Earll Drive - 4 has accessible units.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 West Earll Drive - 4 has units with dishwashers.

