326 West Earll Drive - 4.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled throughout. Right across the street from Park Central, St. Josephs, and short walking distance to the light rail. Come check out this very special and attractive building and perhaps your new hip pad?

A beautiful example of a Mid-Century Modern Revival. This charming, 8 unit apartment community, rests in the heart of the trendy mid-town Phoenix. Walking distant to Park Central Mall and St. Joseph's Hospital, the light rail, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, and lots of great restaurants and services. You'll love this quiet, yet hip location and you'll love this amazing building.