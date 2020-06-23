326 West Earll Drive - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled throughout. Right across the street from Park Central, St. Josephs, and short walking distance to the light rail. Come check out this very special and attractive building and perhaps your new hip pad? This is one of the nicest mid-century remodels in all of Phoenix... New custom kitchen cabinets, soft self closing drawers, quartz counters, luxurious bathroom, new windows, etc etc!... Come and see for yourself!

A beautiful example of a Mid-Century Modern Revival. This charming, 8 unit apartment community, rests in the heart of the trendy mid-town Phoenix. Walking distant to Park Central Mall and St. Joseph's Hospital, the light rail, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, and lots of great restaurants and services. You'll love this quiet, yet hip location and you'll love this amazing building.