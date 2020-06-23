All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
326 West Earll Drive - 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

326 West Earll Drive - 2

326 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

326 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled throughout. Right across the street from Park Central, St. Josephs, and short walking distance to the light rail. Come check out this very special and attractive building and perhaps your new hip pad? This is one of the nicest mid-century remodels in all of Phoenix... New custom kitchen cabinets, soft self closing drawers, quartz counters, luxurious bathroom, new windows, etc etc!... Come and see for yourself!
A beautiful example of a Mid-Century Modern Revival. This charming, 8 unit apartment community, rests in the heart of the trendy mid-town Phoenix. Walking distant to Park Central Mall and St. Joseph's Hospital, the light rail, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, and lots of great restaurants and services. You'll love this quiet, yet hip location and you'll love this amazing building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 West Earll Drive - 2 have any available units?
326 West Earll Drive - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 West Earll Drive - 2 have?
Some of 326 West Earll Drive - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 West Earll Drive - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
326 West Earll Drive - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 West Earll Drive - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 326 West Earll Drive - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 326 West Earll Drive - 2 does offer parking.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 West Earll Drive - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 2 have a pool?
No, 326 West Earll Drive - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 2 have accessible units?
Yes, 326 West Earll Drive - 2 has accessible units.
Does 326 West Earll Drive - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 West Earll Drive - 2 has units with dishwashers.
