Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 326 E Whitton Ave Rear.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
326 E Whitton Ave Rear
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
326 E Whitton Ave Rear
326 East Whitton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Central Avenue Corridor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
326 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor
Amenities
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit Rear Available 10/01/19 326 E Whitton Rear - Property Id: 31290
Cute little mid-town studio in the heart of the Osborn neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/31290p
Property Id 31290
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5142969)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 E Whitton Ave Rear have any available units?
326 E Whitton Ave Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 326 E Whitton Ave Rear have?
Some of 326 E Whitton Ave Rear's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 326 E Whitton Ave Rear currently offering any rent specials?
326 E Whitton Ave Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 E Whitton Ave Rear pet-friendly?
No, 326 E Whitton Ave Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 326 E Whitton Ave Rear offer parking?
No, 326 E Whitton Ave Rear does not offer parking.
Does 326 E Whitton Ave Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 E Whitton Ave Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 E Whitton Ave Rear have a pool?
No, 326 E Whitton Ave Rear does not have a pool.
Does 326 E Whitton Ave Rear have accessible units?
No, 326 E Whitton Ave Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 326 E Whitton Ave Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 E Whitton Ave Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College