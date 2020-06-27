325 North 11th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This historic charmer sits within the heart of all Downtown Phoenix has to offer. Minutes from dining, shopping, parks, and MORE! Great curb appeal with brick front, large sitting porch and endearing details! Inside you'll find original hardwood floors, bright picture windows, and historic details throughout!

The living room offers a decorative fireplace, picture windows. The kitchen features double door fridge, lots of cabinets and built-ins.The bedrooms are all nicely sized. Schedule your self-guided tour and APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $450

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.