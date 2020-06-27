All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:38 AM

325 North 11th Street

325 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This historic charmer sits within the heart of all Downtown Phoenix has to offer. Minutes from dining, shopping, parks, and MORE! Great curb appeal with brick front, large sitting porch and endearing details! Inside you'll find original hardwood floors, bright picture windows, and historic details throughout!
The living room offers a decorative fireplace, picture windows. The kitchen features double door fridge, lots of cabinets and built-ins.The bedrooms are all nicely sized. Schedule your self-guided tour and APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $450
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 North 11th Street have any available units?
325 North 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 North 11th Street have?
Some of 325 North 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 North 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 North 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 325 North 11th Street offer parking?
No, 325 North 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 325 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 North 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 North 11th Street have a pool?
No, 325 North 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 325 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
