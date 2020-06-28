All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 23 2019

325 E Coronado Rd

325 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

325 East Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Alvarado Historic District

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/300df2b09a ---- DISCLAIMER: VIDEO AND PHOTOS SHOWN ARE NOT THE ACTUAL UNIT Beautiful new single family townhouse community located in the heart of Mid-Town Phoenix. High quality finishes, expansive living room and chefs inspired kitchen is just a taste of what this 2 bedroomden, 3 bath residence offers. Home includes a 2-Car Garage and private patio looking out onto the stunning pool and gathering space. Don\'t miss out, there is a reason this community is one of the most sought after communities in mid-town. Check it out for yourself! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: Lockbox is in front courtyard on fence PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Carpet & tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range/Oven Gas; Disposal; Dishwasher; Built-in Microwave; Refrigerator PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:2016 YARD:N/A Additional Amenities:Community pool and spa, gated community, shared gas BBQ Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER For showing instructions call Rick Kopp Monday Through Friday 9 to 5 480-290-3431 at other times call 480-426-9797 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E Coronado Rd have any available units?
325 E Coronado Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 E Coronado Rd have?
Some of 325 E Coronado Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 E Coronado Rd currently offering any rent specials?
325 E Coronado Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E Coronado Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 E Coronado Rd is pet friendly.
Does 325 E Coronado Rd offer parking?
Yes, 325 E Coronado Rd offers parking.
Does 325 E Coronado Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 E Coronado Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E Coronado Rd have a pool?
Yes, 325 E Coronado Rd has a pool.
Does 325 E Coronado Rd have accessible units?
No, 325 E Coronado Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E Coronado Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 E Coronado Rd has units with dishwashers.
