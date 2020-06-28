325 E Coronado Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/300df2b09a ---- DISCLAIMER: VIDEO AND PHOTOS SHOWN ARE NOT THE ACTUAL UNIT Beautiful new single family townhouse community located in the heart of Mid-Town Phoenix. High quality finishes, expansive living room and chefs inspired kitchen is just a taste of what this 2 bedroomden, 3 bath residence offers. Home includes a 2-Car Garage and private patio looking out onto the stunning pool and gathering space. Don\'t miss out, there is a reason this community is one of the most sought after communities in mid-town. Check it out for yourself! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: Lockbox is in front courtyard on fence PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Carpet & tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range/Oven Gas; Disposal; Dishwasher; Built-in Microwave; Refrigerator PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:2016 YARD:N/A Additional Amenities:Community pool and spa, gated community, shared gas BBQ Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER For showing instructions call Rick Kopp Monday Through Friday 9 to 5 480-290-3431 at other times call 480-426-9797 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696