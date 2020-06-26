325 E CLARENDON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, one bath, brick house with RV gate in a marvelous central location. The house has brand new Trane central air, dual pane windows and faux wood blinds, ceiling fans throughout and recessed lights. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops. Bathroom also has granite countertop. Polished concrete floors in the bedrooms and tile in the living area. Stack on washer and dryer and black refrigerator are included. Covered patio and carport. a new storage shed in the back. Central location makes it an ideal house. Dogs ok, NO CATS