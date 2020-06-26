All apartments in Phoenix
325 E CLARENDON Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:27 AM

325 E CLARENDON Avenue

325 East Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

325 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, one bath, brick house with RV gate in a marvelous central location. The house has brand new Trane central air, dual pane windows and faux wood blinds, ceiling fans throughout and recessed lights. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops. Bathroom also has granite countertop. Polished concrete floors in the bedrooms and tile in the living area. Stack on washer and dryer and black refrigerator are included. Covered patio and carport. a new storage shed in the back. Central location makes it an ideal house. Dogs ok, NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
325 E CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 E CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 325 E CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 E CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 E CLARENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 E CLARENDON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 325 E CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 325 E CLARENDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 325 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 E CLARENDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 E CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 E CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 E CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
