Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:22 PM

3246 West Mohawk Lane

3246 West Mohawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3246 West Mohawk Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available April 20th! Super cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Phoenix! Single story, split floor plan. Open kitchen with great room. Lots of tile. Two-tone paint. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Two car garage. This place is conveniently located near the 101!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

>Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3246 West Mohawk Lane have any available units?
3246 West Mohawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3246 West Mohawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3246 West Mohawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3246 West Mohawk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3246 West Mohawk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3246 West Mohawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3246 West Mohawk Lane offers parking.
Does 3246 West Mohawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3246 West Mohawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3246 West Mohawk Lane have a pool?
No, 3246 West Mohawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3246 West Mohawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 3246 West Mohawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3246 West Mohawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3246 West Mohawk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3246 West Mohawk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3246 West Mohawk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

