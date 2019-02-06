3241 W Blackhawk Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/703b44b07c ---- Delightful 2 BR / 2BA Updated Home in a Perfect Location! Charming open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, bay windows w/ seating, bright kitchen open to dining room and inviting back yard. Wood-like vinyl flooring in all livable areas. Modern color scheme in light grey accented w/ white baseboard and doors. Kitchen features sleek black appliances, built-in microwave, granite countertops, white cabinetry and pendant lighting. Master suite includes double mirrored closets, pocket door to bathroom w/ walk-in tiled shower, updated white vanity w/ matching framed mirror and attractive 3-light fixture. Dual paned windows and ceiling fans throughout. Very large storage shed in back. Low-maintenance landscaping. Washer & Dryer included. Easy access to I-17 and the 101 loop. Carpet cleaning and back tree trimming is scheduled. Bidet attachments can be removed.



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer Garage