3241 W Blackhawk Dr

Amenities
Delightful 2 BR / 2BA Updated Home in a Perfect Location! Charming open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, bay windows w/ seating, bright kitchen open to dining room and inviting back yard. Wood-like vinyl flooring in all livable areas. Modern color scheme in light grey accented w/ white baseboard and doors. Kitchen features sleek black appliances, built-in microwave, granite countertops, white cabinetry and pendant lighting. Master suite includes double mirrored closets, pocket door to bathroom w/ walk-in tiled shower, updated white vanity w/ matching framed mirror and attractive 3-light fixture. Dual paned windows and ceiling fans throughout. Very large storage shed in back. Low-maintenance landscaping. Washer & Dryer included. Easy access to I-17 and the 101 loop. Carpet cleaning and back tree trimming is scheduled. Bidet attachments can be removed.
Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer Garage