Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

3241 W Blackhawk Dr

3241 West Blackhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3241 West Blackhawk Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/703b44b07c ---- Delightful 2 BR / 2BA Updated Home in a Perfect Location! Charming open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, bay windows w/ seating, bright kitchen open to dining room and inviting back yard. Wood-like vinyl flooring in all livable areas. Modern color scheme in light grey accented w/ white baseboard and doors. Kitchen features sleek black appliances, built-in microwave, granite countertops, white cabinetry and pendant lighting. Master suite includes double mirrored closets, pocket door to bathroom w/ walk-in tiled shower, updated white vanity w/ matching framed mirror and attractive 3-light fixture. Dual paned windows and ceiling fans throughout. Very large storage shed in back. Low-maintenance landscaping. Washer & Dryer included. Easy access to I-17 and the 101 loop. Carpet cleaning and back tree trimming is scheduled. Bidet attachments can be removed.

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 W Blackhawk Dr have any available units?
3241 W Blackhawk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 W Blackhawk Dr have?
Some of 3241 W Blackhawk Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 W Blackhawk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3241 W Blackhawk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 W Blackhawk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 W Blackhawk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3241 W Blackhawk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3241 W Blackhawk Dr offers parking.
Does 3241 W Blackhawk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 W Blackhawk Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 W Blackhawk Dr have a pool?
No, 3241 W Blackhawk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3241 W Blackhawk Dr have accessible units?
No, 3241 W Blackhawk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 W Blackhawk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 W Blackhawk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

