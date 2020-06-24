All apartments in Phoenix
324 N 13th Pl

Location

324 N 13th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Calling all professionals!! Looking for a short commute to work in downtown? Detached for privacy, spacious one bed apartment for rent in a completely remodeled triplex. Located in the highly sought-after Garfield Historic District, this apartment is a mere mile and a half away from the center of downtown phoenix; close to an array of restaurants, entertainment, shopping and exciting nightlife! Easy access to freeways to get around the valley. Close proximity to ASU, Banner Health, and sporting arenas. Great great opportunity to live in a sleek Sonoran Desert apartment. Look at the photos!! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 N 13th Pl have any available units?
324 N 13th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 324 N 13th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
324 N 13th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 N 13th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 324 N 13th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 324 N 13th Pl offer parking?
No, 324 N 13th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 324 N 13th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 N 13th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 N 13th Pl have a pool?
No, 324 N 13th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 324 N 13th Pl have accessible units?
No, 324 N 13th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 324 N 13th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 N 13th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 N 13th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 N 13th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
