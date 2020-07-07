3238 West Garfield Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Phoenix! Nicely upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets! Spacious living room and master bedroom. Close to great food and entertainment! *Oversized lot, the owner will need the use of approx. 39 feet from the back block wall into back yard. (see attached photo)



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply ( Only Dogs )

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.