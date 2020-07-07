All apartments in Phoenix
3238 West Garfield Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 12:38 AM

3238 West Garfield Street

3238 West Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3238 West Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Phoenix! Nicely upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets! Spacious living room and master bedroom. Close to great food and entertainment! *Oversized lot, the owner will need the use of approx. 39 feet from the back block wall into back yard. (see attached photo)

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply ( Only Dogs )
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 West Garfield Street have any available units?
3238 West Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3238 West Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3238 West Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 West Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3238 West Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 3238 West Garfield Street offer parking?
No, 3238 West Garfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 3238 West Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3238 West Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 West Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 3238 West Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3238 West Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3238 West Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 West Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3238 West Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3238 West Garfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3238 West Garfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.

