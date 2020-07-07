3238 W ANGELA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large yard, a patio area, and a gorgeous, in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features stunning hardwood and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. The living room is detailed with a stylish fireplace for cozy nights in, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and a large breakfast bar.