3238 W ANGELA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3238 W ANGELA Drive

3238 West Angela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3238 West Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large yard, a patio area, and a gorgeous, in-ground pool for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features stunning hardwood and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and an open layout for making long-lasting memories. The living room is detailed with a stylish fireplace for cozy nights in, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and a large breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 W ANGELA Drive have any available units?
3238 W ANGELA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3238 W ANGELA Drive have?
Some of 3238 W ANGELA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 W ANGELA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3238 W ANGELA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 W ANGELA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3238 W ANGELA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3238 W ANGELA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3238 W ANGELA Drive offers parking.
Does 3238 W ANGELA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3238 W ANGELA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 W ANGELA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3238 W ANGELA Drive has a pool.
Does 3238 W ANGELA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3238 W ANGELA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 W ANGELA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3238 W ANGELA Drive has units with dishwashers.

