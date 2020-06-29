Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3236 E Clarendon
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3236 E Clarendon
3236 East Clarendon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3236 East Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2600.00; IMRID18487
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3236 E Clarendon have any available units?
3236 E Clarendon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3236 E Clarendon have?
Some of 3236 E Clarendon's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3236 E Clarendon currently offering any rent specials?
3236 E Clarendon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 E Clarendon pet-friendly?
No, 3236 E Clarendon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3236 E Clarendon offer parking?
Yes, 3236 E Clarendon offers parking.
Does 3236 E Clarendon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 E Clarendon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 E Clarendon have a pool?
No, 3236 E Clarendon does not have a pool.
Does 3236 E Clarendon have accessible units?
No, 3236 E Clarendon does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 E Clarendon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 E Clarendon has units with dishwashers.
