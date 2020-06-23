All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3234 N 38th Street-7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3234 N 38th Street-7
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3234 N 38th Street-7

3234 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3234 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This stunning unit will not last long!

Trinity is close to Excellent Arcadia Location, only a couple of minutes from the 51, I-10 & 202 freeways & close to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Excellent local cuisine including Nook, Tarbell's, Crudo, Sip: Coffee & Beer Garage, Beckett's Table, Zipps Sportsbar, and more!, family-friendly activities, nightlife, the airport, public transport.
Trinity is close to Excellent Arcadia Location, only a couple of minutes from the 51, I-10 & 202 freeways & close to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Excellent local cuisine including Nook, Tarbell's, Crudo, Sip: Coffee & Beer Garage, Beckett's Table, Zipps Sportsbar, and more!, family-friendly activities, nightlife, the airport, public transport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 N 38th Street-7 have any available units?
3234 N 38th Street-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 N 38th Street-7 have?
Some of 3234 N 38th Street-7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 N 38th Street-7 currently offering any rent specials?
3234 N 38th Street-7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 N 38th Street-7 pet-friendly?
No, 3234 N 38th Street-7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3234 N 38th Street-7 offer parking?
Yes, 3234 N 38th Street-7 does offer parking.
Does 3234 N 38th Street-7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 N 38th Street-7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 N 38th Street-7 have a pool?
Yes, 3234 N 38th Street-7 has a pool.
Does 3234 N 38th Street-7 have accessible units?
No, 3234 N 38th Street-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 N 38th Street-7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 N 38th Street-7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College