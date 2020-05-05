All apartments in Phoenix
3233 West Sahuaro Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3233 West Sahuaro Drive

3233 West Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3233 West Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 West Sahuaro Drive have any available units?
3233 West Sahuaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3233 West Sahuaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3233 West Sahuaro Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 West Sahuaro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3233 West Sahuaro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3233 West Sahuaro Drive offer parking?
No, 3233 West Sahuaro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3233 West Sahuaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 West Sahuaro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 West Sahuaro Drive have a pool?
No, 3233 West Sahuaro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3233 West Sahuaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 3233 West Sahuaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 West Sahuaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 West Sahuaro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 West Sahuaro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 West Sahuaro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
