Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3232 W JACKSON Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3232 W JACKSON Street
3232 West Jackson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3232 West Jackson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Wormsers
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This cute little 1 bedroom is tuck away from all noise and traffic , close to downtown and freeway access , freshly painted unit with assigned parking .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3232 W JACKSON Street have any available units?
3232 W JACKSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3232 W JACKSON Street have?
Some of 3232 W JACKSON Street's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3232 W JACKSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3232 W JACKSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 W JACKSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3232 W JACKSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3232 W JACKSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 3232 W JACKSON Street offers parking.
Does 3232 W JACKSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 W JACKSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 W JACKSON Street have a pool?
No, 3232 W JACKSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 3232 W JACKSON Street have accessible units?
No, 3232 W JACKSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 W JACKSON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 W JACKSON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
