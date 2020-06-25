Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3232 W CAVEDALE Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3232 W CAVEDALE Drive
3232 West Cavedale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3232 West Cavedale Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Amenities
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 3 BED, 2 BA HOMEWITH 2 CAR GARAGE. CUSTOM PAINT, NEWERFLOORING. NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN-CLUDED!!GREAT FLOORPLAN. LISTER WRITESLEASE, CALL IF I CAN HELP.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive have any available units?
3232 W CAVEDALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive have?
Some of 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3232 W CAVEDALE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive offers parking.
Does 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive have a pool?
No, 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 W CAVEDALE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
