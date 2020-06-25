All apartments in Phoenix
3232 W CAVEDALE Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

3232 W CAVEDALE Drive

3232 West Cavedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3232 West Cavedale Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY 3 BED, 2 BA HOMEWITH 2 CAR GARAGE. CUSTOM PAINT, NEWERFLOORING. NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN-CLUDED!!GREAT FLOORPLAN. LISTER WRITESLEASE, CALL IF I CAN HELP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

