3228 W Glendale Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:44 AM

3228 W Glendale Avenue

3228 West Glendale Avenue · (602) 942-4200
Location

3228 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Updated condo with soaring ceilings and large windows, large gated back patio, and cozy wood-burning fireplace. Fresh paint throughout and fresh carpet (in bedrooms) with wood plank style and tile flooring in all the right places. Ample closets, with washer and dryer included in the laundry closet conveniently located on bedroom level. Community pool with facilities. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. $30 application fee, dog up to 80 pounds with $50 monthly pet rent, NO SMOKING in unit.No Showings until 6/12/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 W Glendale Avenue have any available units?
3228 W Glendale Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 W Glendale Avenue have?
Some of 3228 W Glendale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 W Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3228 W Glendale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 W Glendale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 W Glendale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3228 W Glendale Avenue offer parking?
No, 3228 W Glendale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3228 W Glendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3228 W Glendale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 W Glendale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3228 W Glendale Avenue has a pool.
Does 3228 W Glendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3228 W Glendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 W Glendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 W Glendale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
