All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3228 W Glendale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3228 W Glendale Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:37 PM

3228 W Glendale Ave

3228 W Glendale Ave · (928) 723-3725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3228 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 151 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Security screen entry door. Painted in neutral colors. Newer carpet in downstairs bedrooms, Tile entryway and bathrooms; rest is all wood. Full bath and bedroom or office on 1st floor, then down the stairs to 2 bedrooms and a stunning bathroom that everyone would love to have in a high end home with glass block accent wall. Master bedroom has 2 closets including one walk-in closet. Extra storage in the downstairs hallway. Chandelier, ceiling fans and blinds included. Stone fireplace in the upstiars living room for a cozy fire or romantic evening. Open kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar for meals on-the-go or a cozy area for a full sit down meal. Great patio downstairs! NO DISAPPOINTMENTS HERE! Unit nestled towards the back of the complex close to the pool.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 W Glendale Ave have any available units?
3228 W Glendale Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 W Glendale Ave have?
Some of 3228 W Glendale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 W Glendale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3228 W Glendale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 W Glendale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3228 W Glendale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3228 W Glendale Ave offer parking?
No, 3228 W Glendale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3228 W Glendale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 W Glendale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 W Glendale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3228 W Glendale Ave has a pool.
Does 3228 W Glendale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3228 W Glendale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 W Glendale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3228 W Glendale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3228 W Glendale Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity