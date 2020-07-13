3228 W Glendale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Security screen entry door. Painted in neutral colors. Newer carpet in downstairs bedrooms, Tile entryway and bathrooms; rest is all wood. Full bath and bedroom or office on 1st floor, then down the stairs to 2 bedrooms and a stunning bathroom that everyone would love to have in a high end home with glass block accent wall. Master bedroom has 2 closets including one walk-in closet. Extra storage in the downstairs hallway. Chandelier, ceiling fans and blinds included. Stone fireplace in the upstiars living room for a cozy fire or romantic evening. Open kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar for meals on-the-go or a cozy area for a full sit down meal. Great patio downstairs! NO DISAPPOINTMENTS HERE! Unit nestled towards the back of the complex close to the pool.

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com