Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3223 W MADISON Street
3223 West Madison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3223 West Madison Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Wormsers
Amenities
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bed 1 bath just tiled inside. All electric unit with fridge and stove included. Rent also includes water, sewer, and trash. The unit is part of a 4plex. It is about 630 sqft. (buyer to verify)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3223 W MADISON Street have any available units?
3223 W MADISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3223 W MADISON Street have?
Some of 3223 W MADISON Street's amenities include fireplace, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3223 W MADISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3223 W MADISON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 W MADISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3223 W MADISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3223 W MADISON Street offer parking?
No, 3223 W MADISON Street does not offer parking.
Does 3223 W MADISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 W MADISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 W MADISON Street have a pool?
No, 3223 W MADISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 3223 W MADISON Street have accessible units?
No, 3223 W MADISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 W MADISON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 W MADISON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
