Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3222 East Roveen Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3222 East Roveen Avenue

3222 East Roveen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3222 East Roveen Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,260 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 East Roveen Avenue have any available units?
3222 East Roveen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 East Roveen Avenue have?
Some of 3222 East Roveen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 East Roveen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3222 East Roveen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 East Roveen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 East Roveen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3222 East Roveen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3222 East Roveen Avenue offers parking.
Does 3222 East Roveen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 East Roveen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 East Roveen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3222 East Roveen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3222 East Roveen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3222 East Roveen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 East Roveen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 East Roveen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

