3221 E Captain Dreyfus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Your client will love the features this beautiful home has to offer! In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your friends and family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won't last long!