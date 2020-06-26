3220 S 81ST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom home available July 1st for rent! The home has an open layout, 2 car garage, and an enclosed backyard perfect for pets. Landlord is open to a multiple year lease! Check this one out!