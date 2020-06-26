Rent Calculator
3220 S 81ST Drive
3220 S 81ST Drive
3220 South 81st Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3220 South 81st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom home available July 1st for rent! The home has an open layout, 2 car garage, and an enclosed backyard perfect for pets. Landlord is open to a multiple year lease! Check this one out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3220 S 81ST Drive have any available units?
3220 S 81ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3220 S 81ST Drive have?
Some of 3220 S 81ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3220 S 81ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3220 S 81ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 S 81ST Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 S 81ST Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3220 S 81ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3220 S 81ST Drive offers parking.
Does 3220 S 81ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 S 81ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 S 81ST Drive have a pool?
No, 3220 S 81ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3220 S 81ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3220 S 81ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 S 81ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 S 81ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
